Frederik Hendrik Museum & Vieux Grand Port Historic Site

The battered ruins of Fort Frederik Hendrik stand in a park near the church at the northern end of Vieux Grand Port and include the remains of an old Dutch church, a bakery, a prison, a forge, a powder magazine and a dispensary. A few clay pipes, wine bottles and other items left behind by Dutch and French occupants are now on display in the Frederik Hendrik Museum. The museum also outlines the history of the Dutch in Mauritius.

Most of the basalt and coral ruins in evidence date from the French era, but almost all were built upon the ruins of Dutch structures. It was the site of the first French settlement in Mauritius.