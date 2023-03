The actual trou d'eau douce for which the town is named can be found in a human-made stone hole next to the national coastguard's office. To find the natural spring, follow the fork in the main road away from the Eglise Trou d'Eau Douce as it slopes down the hill to the docks – the well is on the right. Locals visit the stash of fresh water when the government supply gets corrupted after a strong storm.