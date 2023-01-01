The manor house of the Domaine des Aubineaux was built in 1872 in a classic colonial style; in 1889 it was the first residence on the island to be outfitted with electricity. The plantation was transformed into a museum in 2000, and today it marks the first stop on the historic Route du Thé. Exotic plants fill the garden under the shade of camphor trees, and you can sip savoury teas in the converted billiard parlour.

Keep an eye out for old photographs preserving the memory of the local colonial manses that have fallen victim to harsh weather and the relentless passage of time.