Valletta Waterfront (Pinto Wharf)

Valletta

The Valletta Waterfront was once a rundown dockside area, now renovated and lined with waterside restaurants. Most of its services, including shops, restaurants and bars, cater to the passengers of the cruise ships that dock here. There's a small tourist information booth, plus operators offering bus and boat trips around Valletta.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • St John's Co-Cathedral, Valetta, Malta

    St John's Co-Cathedral

    0.58 MILES

    St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…

  • Malta, Paola, Hal Saflieni Hypogeum, Interior

    Hal Saflieni Hypogeum

    1.43 MILES

    The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…

  • Details of Mnajdra megalithic temples of Malta (Qrendi)

    Ħaġar Qim & Mnajdra

    5.67 MILES

    The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…

  • The Grand Master's Palace.

    Grand Master's Palace

    0.67 MILES

    The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…

  • Malta, Birzebbuga, Ghar Dalam cave, Interior

    Għar Dalam Cave & Museum

    3.87 MILES

    The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…

  • Sleeping lady statue, Museum of Archaeology, Valletta, Malta.

    National Museum of Archaeology

    0.54 MILES

    The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…

  • Feast Day banners outside St Paul's Cathedral.

    St Paul's Cathedral

    5.84 MILES

    The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.

  • Ġgantija Temples

    Ġgantija Temples

    17.21 MILES

    Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…

Nearby Valletta attractions

1. War Memorial

0.23 MILES

Monument to the 600 Maltese and nearly one million British servicemen who lost their lives in WWI.

2. Prospettiva

0.24 MILES

This installation was designed by Maltese architect Chris Briffa to celebrate V18 (Valletta as European City of Culture in 2018). The work merges the city…

3. Granaries

0.25 MILES

Circular slabs stud the paved surface of Pjazza San Publiju; they're the lids of underground granaries.

6. Vedette (Watchtower)

0.33 MILES

The vedette is decorated with carvings of eyes and ears, symbolising watchfulness, and commands a view to the west over the length of the Grand Harbour…

7. Upper Barrakka Lift

0.36 MILES

There was a lift between the Grand Harbour and the Upper Barrakka Gardens from 1905 to 1973. In 2012, this was finally replaced by the marvellous…

8. Triton Fountain

0.37 MILES

Sculpted by Maltese sculptor Vincent Apap in 1959, this grand fountain has been restored to perfection and reopened in early 2018 in time for Valletta's…