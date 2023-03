There was a lift between the Grand Harbour and the Upper Barrakka Gardens from 1905 to 1973. In 2012, this was finally replaced by the marvellous panoramic lift that connects Upper Barrakka Gardens with the Lascaris Ditch, a short walk from Valletta Waterfront and ferries and water taxis to the Three Cities. It's 58m high and can carry 21 passengers. Pay on the way up (€1), but not on the way down; if you have a ferry ticket, it's free.