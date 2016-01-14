Welcome to Pulau Tioman
Sitting like an emerald dragon guarding the translucent waters of the South China Sea, Tioman Island offers every possible shade of paradise. There's cascading waterfalls, rigorous jungle hikes that take you past hibiscus blooms under an evergreen canopy, and a wide range of laid-back villages facing onto idyllic beaches. And then there's the sea. That gorgeous sea of greens, blues and chartreuse swirls that beckons you to paddle, snorkel, dive and sail.
At 20km long and 11km wide, the island is so spacious that your ideal holiday spot is surely here somewhere. Tekek, Tioman’s largest village and its administrative centre, is where ferries arrive from Mersing (in Johor) and Tanjung Gemok (in Pahang). Other beachside villages and resorts are a short water taxi ride or drive away. Despite its popularity, Tioman retains an unspoiled feel, with pristine wilderness and friendly, authentic village life.