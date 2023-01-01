Waterfront Promenade

The south bank of Sungai Sarawak along Main Bazaar and Jln Gambier is a lovely tree-shaded promenade, with walkways, lawns and food stalls. It's a fine place for a stroll any time a cool breeze blows off the river, especially at sunset. In the evening the waterfront is ablaze with fairy lights and buzzing with people as tambang (small ferries) glide past with their glowing lanterns. The views across to the Astana, State Assembly, Darul Hana Bridge and musical fountain are mesmerising.

Sunset river cruises (RM20) are a popular way to experience Kuching's waterfront. The water level is kept constant by a downstream barrage.