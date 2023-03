This little park is at its most attractive in October to December when the orchids are in bloom. By late summer it’s almost completely dried up. There’s no signage so you need a good guide to fully appreciate it. Even if the orchids aren't blooming the park is a good place to spot chamelons; in particular the dinosaur-like Parson's chameleon.

It's found on the main road between the MNP office and Andasibe.