The Mahay Mitia Ala (VOIMMA) park, opened in 2011, is managed by a local association to promote biodiversity, conservation and local development. The species found here are the same as in nearby parks, including the indri and the elusive aye-aye. The main benefit of this park is accessibility. The trails are clear and wide, allowing better views of wildlife, and there are no steep hills such as exist elsewhere. The park is generally quieter than similar local parks.

The park entrance is 1km north of the MNP office in the Parc National Analamazaotra, where guides can be found. There is a small circuit (two hours, guide Ar30,000) and a large circuit (three hours, Ar40,000). Two-hour night hikes are Ar20,000. With advance notice, it's also possible to organise enjoyable kayak descents (Ar25,000 per hour) of a thick, muddy river lined with jungle trees festooned in vines.