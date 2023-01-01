Vohimana Forest

Established as a private reserve in 2001, this crucial 1.6-sq-km corridor links the Andasibe area parks with the forests of the south. At present facilities include around 20km of walking trails, from two hours to three days in length, taking in lemurs, birds and the pointy-nosed Columma gallus chameleon (not found elsewhere). There are no set guiding fees but expect to pay Ar60,000 for a half-day circuit.

It's administered by the NGO L'Homme et l'Environnement (MATE), which is developing it as an ecotourism site in conjunction with their conservation work. Local guides have been trained in some interesting specialist circuits highlighting such subjects as medicinal plants. They also have a distillery for making essential oils for which they have some famous customers, including the perfume house Chanel. Contact MATE for all details on accommodation tariffs and facilities; volunteer placements are also available.