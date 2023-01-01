If you want real unadulterated wilderness then the Réserve de Maromizaha is what you're looking for. This 100-sq-km ecotourism reserve, about 8km southeast of the Parc National Mantadia is more the preserve of scientists and researchers than tourists and it offers a genuine wilderness experience. The area is home to 14 somewhat elusive and only partially habituated lemur species, including diademed sifakas and black-and-white ruffed lemurs, both of which are also found at Parc National Mantadia.

There are a number of different walking trails with circuits ranging from a two-hour amble to strenuous overnight hikes with accommodation in a megabasic forest hut (included in the price). Guide fees start at Ar20,000. None of the guides speak English and it can take time for them to conjure up even a French-speaking guide. Visits here can be organised with the guides at Parc National Analamazaotra. The reserve is accessible via an easy trail from the park gate and office in the village of Anevoka.