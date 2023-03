A varied and attractive landscape of wetlands, forests and small villages, this private reserve is known for its greater bamboo lemurs and excellent birdwatching. A visit here to see the birds, and perhaps the golden mantella frog, costs Ar80,000 per person for four to five hours.

Like Parc Mitsinjo 12km south, Torotorofotsy is managed by Association Mitsinjo. Information is available at its handicrafts shop next to the Parc Mitsinjo office.