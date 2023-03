At the western end of Čiurlionio gatvė is the wooded Vingis Park, surrounded on three sides by the Neris. The park has a large open-air amphitheatre used for the Lithuanian Song and Dance Festival (in July). Take trolleybus 7 from the train station or 3 from the Gedimino stop on Vilniaus gatvė to the Kęstučio stop (the second after the bridge over the river), then walk over the footbridge from the end of Treniotos gatvė.