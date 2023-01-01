It’s hard to miss the 326m TV tower on the city’s western horizon. This tall needle symbolises Lithuania’s strength of spirit: on 13 January 1991 the Soviet army killed 12 pro-Independence resisters here, with Lithuanian TV continuing to broadcast until troops burst through the tower door. There are memorials to those killed near the tower, and a revolving restaurant and observation deck, the Milky Way, at 165m. Admission for adults rises to €11 on weekends. Take a trolleybus here.