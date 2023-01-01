Holocaust Exhibition

The 'Green House' exhibits the unvarnished truth behind the destruction of Lithuania's once-vibrant Jewish community, the Litvaks. The displays – mostly photographs, documents and heart-wrenching eyewitness accounts – chart the 600-year history of Jews in Lithuania before WWII, when 90% of the country's 200,000 Jews were murdered by Nazis and their collaborators. This profoundly disturbing chapter of history is essential to understanding Vilnius. Many items on display were donated by survivors and victims’ families.