West of Vilniaus gatvė, rock 'n’ roll legend Frank Zappa is immortalised in a bronze bust atop a 4.2m-high stainless-steel pole. It was the world’s first memorial to the offbeat American who died in 1993. Look carefully for it in the parking lot, as it doesn’t jump out at you. Take a look at the graffiti on the walls surrounding the lot while you're here.