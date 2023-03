There are spectacular views of Molėtai’s lake-studded landscape and the stars above from the Molėtai Astronomical Observatory on Kaldiniai Hill (193m). The observatory boasts northern Europe’s largest telescope; visits must be booked in advance online or by phone.

To visit the observatory, catch a bus from Molėtai to Utena, ask to be let off at the ‘etnokosmologijos muziejus’ turn-off (signposted 10km north of town) and follow the road to the right for another 4km.