Lithuanian Ethnocosmology Museum

This unusual museum explores the cosmos’s connection to cultural ideas of hell, heaven and earth in its bubble-shaped exhibition centre. Dwarfing it are two observation towers housing telescopes providing outstanding views of the surrounding lakeland. Night tours with English-speaking guides, two hours after sunset, can be arranged in advance, and involve peeking through the telescopes. Note that tour schedules are shortened between October and April.

Catch a Molėtai-Utena bus, then walk 4km from the ‘etnokosmologijos muziejus’ turn-off.