Horse lovers – and kids – will want to make the journey 6km north to Lithuania’s only horse museum, in the tiny village of Niūronys. Set out as a traditional farmstead, the museum displays B&W photos of horse-drawn transport in Vilnius alongside a fine collection of horse-drawn fire engines, carriages and taxis. Horse and carriage rides are available (adult/child €1.50/1) and there's a playground for bipedal fun. Buses (€0.70, 20 minutes, two daily) connect Niūronys with Anykščiai.