A pine forest 10km south of Anykščiai contains the Puntakas Stone (Puntuko akmuo), a boulder 5.7m tall, 6.7m wide and 6.9m long, which legend says was put there by the devil. While he was trying to destroy Anykščiai’s twin-steeple church, St Mathew’s (1899–1909), a rooster crowed and the devil thundered to hell – prompting the boulder to hurtle down from the sky.

Nearby is the new Treetop Walking Path, a 300m-long steel-and-wood canopy walk for observing the pine woods (€1).