Narrow-Gauge Railway Museum

Housed in Anykščiai’s old station, a couple of kilometres outside the town, this fun museum gives visitors the chance to ride on manual rail cars, a railway bicycle and, on weekends from May to October, take a 12km trip to Rubikiai Lake for picnics. Trains leave at 11am and return around 3pm; tickets cost €7.

A warehouse exhibit is full of beautifully restored vintage cars and motorcycles, Soviet and otherwise. The curator's passion makes up for rudimentary English.

In the original train station building, spot the train timetable from 30 years ago; back in the day, it was possible to travel from Anykščiai as far as Almaty.