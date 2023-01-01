Nemėžis Mosque

Though the wooden mosque in this historical village dates back to 1909, record show that there has been a mosque on this site since 1684. It is one of the few mosques that survived the communist crackdown, and it was used for munitions storage during Soviet times, it has managed to retain one of the country’s most beautiful Qurans to survive the communist period.

Near the mihrab, look for the Quran, decorated with motifs and patterns unique to the Lipka Tatar culture. The design of the mosque itself resembles local churches, its minaret topped by an onion dome and crescent. Find the village’s ancient Muslim cemetery behind the mosque.