Make Everything Great Again Mural

In 2016 the mural by artist Mindaugas Bonanu, depicting Trump and Putin kissing and the slogan 'Make Everything Great Again', went viral. It was a satirical take on the 1979 image of Brezhnev kissing East German President Erich Honecker that was eventually painted on the Berlin Wall. After the Trump/Putin mural was vandalised, it was repainted to show the two exchanging a 'shotgun' of marijuana smoke. The wall is now repainted pink and bears the message 'Make Empathy Great Again'.