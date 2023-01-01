Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit

The peachy facade gives an understated first impression but there's an electric atmosphere inside Lithuania’s chief Russian Orthodox church. The 16th-century sanctuary was given a dazzling baroque makeover in the 18th century; note the iconostasis with jewel tones and gold filigree. In front of the altar lie the preserved bodies of three 14th-century martyrs, Sts Anthony, Ivan and Eustachius, their feet peeping out beneath ornate shrouds.

Adjoining are male and female Orthodox monasteries, the only ones in the country.