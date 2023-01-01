Tadas Ivanauskas Zoological Museum

Kaunas

With over 250,000 specimens spread over three floors, this museum covers the animal kingdom from the imposing taxidermy mammals (bison, muskox, big cats, hippos, primates) to varied birdlife, and even a paleontological section full of mammoth remains. It was founded in 1919 by Tadas, a famous Lithuanian naturalist, and the displays are thorough and well organised, but you leave with a wistful feeling that you'd rather have seen these creatures alive and in the wild.

