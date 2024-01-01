Presidential Palace of Lithuania

Kaunas

This handsome 19th-century building was the seat of government for the Republic of Lithuania between the wars. Restored to its original grandeur, it now houses an exhibition on independent Lithuania including historic photos, gifts given to past presidents, collections of family silver and presidential awards. Statues of former presidents also stud the palace garden.

1. St Gertrude's Church

0.2 MILES

This late-15th-century Gothic gem is tucked in a courtyard off Laisvės alėja. Its red-brick crypt overflows with burning candles, prompting a separate…

3. Tadas Ivanauskas Zoological Museum

0.26 MILES

With over 250,000 specimens spread over three floors, this museum covers the animal kingdom from the imposing taxidermy mammals (bison, muskox, big cats,…

6. Field of Sacrifice

0.33 MILES

The Field of Sacrifice – a name engraved on paving slabs in front of the City Garden – is a tragic tribute to the 19-year-old Kaunas hero Romas Kalanta,…

8. Maironis's Tomb

0.35 MILES

The mausoleum of Kaunas Cathedral holds the remains of Maironis, Lithuania's beloved patriot/priest/poet.