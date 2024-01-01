Presidential Palace of Lithuania

This handsome 19th-century building was the seat of government for the Republic of Lithuania between the wars. Restored to its original grandeur, it now houses an exhibition on independent Lithuania including historic photos, gifts given to past presidents, collections of family silver and presidential awards. Statues of former presidents also stud the palace garden.
Kaunas
