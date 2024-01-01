Hinterschellenberg briefly entered the stream of world history when about 500 Russian soldiers who had fought on the German side in WWII crossed the border in search of asylum in 1945. They remained for about 2½ years, after which most made for Argentina. A memorial about 100m from the Austrian border marks the event. Take bus 11 from Vaduz to Mauren and then bus 33.
15.24 MILES
If the greatest masterpieces on earth are wrought for the glory of God, St Gallen’s Stiftsbibliothek (Abbey Library), is like a living prayer. Religious…
7.19 MILES
A riot of turrets and towers plonked high on a hillside and set against the theatrical backdrop of jagged mountains, Schloss Vaduz is quite the fairy-tale…
7.2 MILES
This black concrete and basalt cuboid on pedestrianised Städtle hosts temporary exhibitions, revolving around the gallery’s collection of contemporary art…
27.14 MILES
Near the Plessur River, the Obertor marks the entrance to Chur's alley-woven Altstadt (Old Town). Along with the stout Malteserturm (once the munitions…
Liechtensteinisches Landesmuseum
7.33 MILES
This museum provides a fascinating romp through the principality’s past, heritage and natural history, from medieval witch trials to the manufacture of…
28.55 MILES
Near the eastern end of Friedrichshafen’s lake-front promenade is the Zeppelin Museum, housed in the Bauhaus-style former Hafenbahnhof (harbour station),…
18.25 MILES
This ultramodern museum houses rotating exhibitions in summer of Swiss-Austrian neoclassical painter Angelika Kauffmann’s works. The artist had strong…
20.25 MILES
Designed by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, this giant glass and steel cube is said to resemble a lamp, reflecting the changing light of the sky and lake…
Nearby Liechtenstein attractions
1.64 MILES
The towers surviving from the old fortifications include the step-gabled Churertor, once the gateway to the bridge that was used to transport salt across…
1.73 MILES
Part of the original town fortifications, the 40m-high Katzenturm, built in 1507, is where Vorarlberg’s biggest bell, weighing 7500kg, still dongs.
1.76 MILES
The Mühletor is also known as the Sautor, where the pig market was held in the Middle Ages
1.81 MILES
Identified by a slender spire, Feldkirch’s cathedral has a large, forbidding interior complemented by late-Gothic features and dazzling stained glass. The…
1.87 MILES
Facing the castle across the town is Ardetzenberg (631m), a heavily forested hill. At its northern end is this wildlife park, with a woodland trail, an…
1.9 MILES
This 13th-century hilltop castle is storybook stuff with its red turrets and creeping vines. It’s a steep climb up to the ramparts, which command far…
6.78 MILES
Blink and you’ll miss this village and that would be a shame! Founded in 1289, it is said to be the oldest settlement of timber houses in Switzerland. The…
6.93 MILES
A short walk northwest from the centre of town leads through the vineyards to the Prince of Liechtenstein's wine cellar. It is only possible to sample the…