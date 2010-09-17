Welcome to Saida
Traces of Saida’s rich history can still be found all over town, with many ancient remnants in the Old City. The history is very much part of everyday life, and while this means that options for accommodation and eating out are fairly limited, it also offers a stronger sense of DIY exploration than some of Lebanon’s busier destinations.
The local Sunni population is conservative, so dress and behave accordingly.
Top experiences in Saida
Sidon - Tyre (Full Day)
Tour start at 09:00 from your hotel and back around 17:30 Driving the highway to Saida is smooth and lovely. The Crusades seas castle is where we start our visit, a splendid old sand stones floating fortress protecting the city sea front where lies the old busy souks of Saida. The traditional soap factory, the small shops, the butcher next to the local pastry tiles, the wooden craft street and the “Craque des Chevaliers” will enrich your memories with more surprising involvements in Lebanon’s diversity and cultures… The highway again, getting more and more deep in the South of Lebanon where lies the city of Sour or Tyre, the “Bass” Roman hippodrome, the sea ruins, the fishermen’s port and those restored neighborhoods… what a lovely street walk! Oh and yes, let’s not forget our lunch break! Fish and sea food are delicious or maybe a variety of foods can be found in many restaurants around the city. Back to the hotel, keep it up and enjoy the rest of the day!