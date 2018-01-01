Welcome to Byblos

A pretty fishing port with an ancient harbour, medieval town centre, Crusader-era castle and atmospheric archaeological site, Byblos (Jbail in Arabic) is a wonderful choice for those wanting a night or two out of Beirut, but it's also an easy and enjoyable day trip. The seaside, good accommodation and eating options and a lively party scene in the old souq make it a likably hedonistic place that packs out in summer.