An odd cross between a nature park and a zoo, here elk, deer, bison and wild boar roam in open-air enclosures in the forest. From the parking area, a 4km trail links the main sights, which include several small cages holding some sad-eyed badgers and other critters. Along the way are observation stops and a 22m-high tower with good views of the birch and conifer forests and the Gauja River. It's 4km by bike from the town centre.