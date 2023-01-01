Soviet Secret Bunker

What poses as a dreary rehabilitation centre is in fact a top-secret Soviet bunker, known by its code name, the Pension. When Latvia was part of the USSR, it was one of the most important strategic hideouts during a time of nuclear threat. Remarkably, almost all of the bunker’s 2000 sq m still look as they did when it was in operation, making it a scarily authentic USSR time capsule.

Tours in English are offered on weekends and include a (surprisingly tasty) Soviet-style lunch served within the bunker’s cafeteria. Note the plastic flowers on the table – they’ve been adorning the dining hall since 1982.