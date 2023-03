A mini Tham Kong Lor, the river cave of Tham Pa Seuam runs for 3km, spanning some impressive stalactites and stalagmites. It's conveniently only 15km from Tha Khaek. A day trip to multiple caves, including Tham Pa Seuam, with the Tourist Information Centre costs from 350,000K per person (for a group of six or more) and includes a 400m boat ride into the main chamber.