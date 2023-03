In the old quarter, Wat Xieng Mouane's ceiling is painted with gold naga (river serpents) and the elaborate háang thíen (candle rail) has naga at either end. With backing from Unesco and Greece, the monks' quarters were restored as a classroom for training young novices and monks in the artistic skills needed to maintain and preserve Luang Prabang's temples, including woodcarving, painting and Buddha-casting, all of which came to a virtual halt after 1975.