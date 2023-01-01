Heuan Chan Heritage House

Footpaths lead back from the commercial main drag into a little oasis of palm-shaded calm around Heuan Chan, an authentic traditional longhouse on tree-trunk stilts that acts as a small museum on the lifestyle of Luang Prabang, a cafe, handicraft centre and more. There are also cooking classes to learn about Lao desserts, bamboo crafts and the chance to dress up in traditional local costumes for a photo op.

The Information Centre has computers on which you can peruse a series of photos and descriptions of the city's numerous Unesco-listed historic buildings.