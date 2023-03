First founded in 1592, Wat Xieng Maen gained a hallowed air in 1867 by housing the Pha Bang, the sacred gold Buddha statue that gives the city its name, for seven nights while on its way back to Luang Prabang after 40 years in Thai hands. The monastery's current, colourful sǐm (ordination hall) contains an attractive 'family' of Buddhas and has stencilled columns conspicuously inscribed with the names of US donors who paid for their renovation.