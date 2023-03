Ask at the Wat Longkhun ticket desk for the key required to visit Tham Sakkalin, a humid, slippery 100m-long limestone cave. It's a three-minute walk further east from the wat then up a few stairs. A few Buddha fragments are kept here. Bring your own torch (flashlight). Inside the cave is Wat Tham Xieng Maen, founded in 1889 and since abandoned.