Mutla Ridge is Kuwait's only hilly desert terrain – at more than 300m high, it offers a wonderful view of the full expanse of Kuwait Bay. For a taste of the desert, drive the road to Bubiyan Island that runs along the southeastern flank of the ridge. You may see camels roaming the edge, grazing on the coarse grass that is common to the area. In spring, the slope down to the coastal marshes is pale green with new shoots and wildflowers.

Mutla Ridge is also a popular area for off-road 4WD drivers, who come here to feel the sand under their wheels. Unfortunately, this can disturb the desert silence somewhat. Although the landmines from the Gulf War have officially been cleared, visitors should stick to the paths (both in a 4WD and on foot).