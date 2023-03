Discovered in 1969, this impressive marble cave is full of quite extraordinary crystallised stalagmites and stalactites that have formed over millions of years. The cave is just over 1.2km deep, and some 440m of it can be visited on a guided tour. Bring sensible shoes and a sweater as it's decidedly cool once you get inside. The cave is 20km southeast of Pristina: take any bus to Ferizaj and ask the driver to let you off for Gadimë.

The compulsory guided tours of the cave last about 30 minutes.