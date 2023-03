This private island sanctuary can be reached by boat, or by driving across the narrow, swampy causeway from Sanctuary Farm. It's one of the few places in the Rift Valley where you can walk among giraffes, zebras, waterbucks, impalas and countless bird species. Lucky visitors might even spot a leopard, but don't count on it. Island walks, led by a guide, last between 90 minutes and three hours. It's also a good spot for a picnic lunch.