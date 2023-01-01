Lake Elmenteita

Serene and framed by shaggy hills, Elmenteita is quieter and prettier than the lakes to its south, although its relatively open surrounds ensure that it lacks the drama or mystique that you find elsewhere. The lake is famous for its flamingos and pelicans and birdwatching in general; more than 450 species have been recorded around the lake and its hinterland. If you're lucky, you might also spot zebras and antelope grazing on the edges.

Squint and, depending on the season and time of day, you could be in Arizona or the Scottish Highlands; euphorbia, cacti and rocks stipple the higher ground, while cattle graze along the green soda shoreline.