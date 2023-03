Kariandusi is signposted off the A104 Hwy near Lake Elmenteita. It was here in the 1920s that the Leakeys (a family of renowned archaeologists) discovered numerous obsidian and lava tools made by early humans between 1.4 million and 200,000 years ago. Two excavation sites are preserved and the smallish museum has two galleries with a brief overview of the region's geological and human history.