Crater Lake Game Sanctuary

Surrounding a beautiful volcanic crater lake fringed with acacias, this small sanctuary has many trails, including one for hikers along the steep but diminutive crater rim. The jade-green crater lake is held in high regard by the local Maasai, who believe its alkaline waters help soothe ailing cattle. As well as the impressive 150 bird species recorded here, giraffes, zebras and other plains wildlife are also regular residents on the more-open plains surrounding the crater.

Leopards, servals, caracals and aardvarks have also been spotted but are extremely elusive – the night drives on offer are your best bet. Sadly, the lone hippo that once lived here has moved on. While walking, remember that buffaloes lurk in the woods. There are also guided nature walks for those staying at the sanctuary’s camp.