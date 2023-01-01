Rising from the main gorge’s southern end is the large Central Tower, an unusual volcanic plug. A picnic site and ranger’s post are close by, from where a walk descends into the Lower Gorge (Ol Njorowa). In some places the riverbed is dry; in others you’ll find yourself scrambling down a steep and slippery descent. Some steps have been cut into the rock and some parts may be perilous. We recommend taking a guide.

We also recommend that you don't make the descent during the rainy season, even if it's not raining at the time. In April 2012, seven members of a church group drowned here during a flash flood that swept down Lower Gorge after heavy rains fell in neighbouring areas.