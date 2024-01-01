Lake Oloiden

Lake Naivasha

Lake Naivasha may be a freshwater lake, but it is the alkaline waters of its near neighbour Lake Oloiden that draw small but impressive flocks of flamingos. Boat safaris are available. Apart from anything else, the real appeal here is that it’s one of the few stretches of public land in the area where you can walk near to the lakeshore.

Nearby Lake Naivasha attractions

1. Crater Lake Game Sanctuary

2.51 MILES

Surrounding a beautiful volcanic crater lake fringed with acacias, this small sanctuary has many trails, including one for hikers along the steep but…

2. Elsamere

3.42 MILES

Stippled with sisal, yellow fever trees and candelabra euphorbia, this is the former home of the late Joy Adamson of Born Free fame. She bought the house…

3. Hell's Gate National Park

6.32 MILES

Dry, dusty and dramatic but infinitely peaceful, Hell's Gate is that rare Kenyan park made for bicycles and exploring on foot. Large carnivores are very…

4. Hell’s Gate Gorge

6.96 MILES

The gorge that runs through the heart of the park is a wide, deep valley hemmed in by sheer, rusty-hued rock walls. Marking its eastern entrance is…

5. Lower Gorge

7.15 MILES

Rising from the main gorge’s southern end is the large Central Tower, an unusual volcanic plug. A picnic site and ranger’s post are close by, from where a…

6. Obsidian Cave

8.9 MILES

Close to the Elsa Gate end of the Buffalo Circuit, a side track leads for 2km to the Obsidian Cave, where you’ll find moderately interesting examples of…

7. Crescent Island

9.84 MILES

This private island sanctuary can be reached by boat, or by driving across the narrow, swampy causeway from Sanctuary Farm. It's one of the few places in…

8. Longonot National Park

14.76 MILES

One of the shapeliest peaks in all the Rift Valley, Mt Longonot (2776m) and its serrated crater rim offer fabulous views. The dormant volcano rises 1000m…