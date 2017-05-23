Welcome to Malindi
Top experiences in Malindi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Malindi activities
Private Airport Transfer Mombasa Airport to Watamu or Malindi
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle when you arrive at one of Mombasa busy airports, and enjoy the convenience of a private transfer. A professional driver will pick you up at the airport Mombasa and deliver you directly to the door of your Malindi or Watamu hotel or private residence. Travel in a comfortable, spacious sedan for up to three passengers or a minivan for up to five passengers. Sit back and enjoy the ride to Malindi or Watamu without worrying about taxi meters or traffic. Transfer service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please provide accommodation and flight details when making your booking. You’ll receive confirmation within 24 hours and a voucher to show the driver. It’s that simple! Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan or five per minivan.Before leaving home to start your holiday or work assignment, it is reassuring to know you have an immaculate driver and vehicle.
Safari Tsavo East and Amboseli NP from Watamu Malindi Mombasa Diani
Day 1 – Watamu or Malindi or Diani to TSAVO EASTPick up from your Watamu-Malindi-Diani hotel in the morning drive to Tsavo East National Park. (The largest park in Kenya which covers an area of 13,747 km2) and arrive at Sala Gate or Buchuma Gate. You have also a chance to see animals such as red elephants, leopards, cheetah, giraffes, the famous man eating lions, among others. Proceed with the game drive to camp or lodge. Check in and have lunch at your lodge or camp. Relax till 4.00 pm after which you will start another game drive till 6.30 pm then back to the camp or lodge for dinner and overnight at your booked camp or lodge.Day 2 - AMBOSELI NPWake up at around 6.00 am for a full breakfast and depart to Amboseli. To arrive with a short game drive in time for lunch ,check in at booked camp or lodge and have lunch and rest .Afternoon game at the park which is famous for its scenery with a backdrop of snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro, which dominates the landscape, and open plains. Game drive till 6.30 pm then back to the camp for dinner and overnight Day 3 - AMBOSELI / Watamu or Malindi od Diani HotelWake up at 6.00 am for full breakfast followed by a short game drive and depart to Voi 300 kms from Amboseli for lunch. After lunch proceed to your coastal hotel arriving in the late afternoon drop off at your respective hotel.
Marafa Hells' Kitchen and Malindi Tour from Malindi
Enjoy a complimentary hotel pickup and transfer to the best of Malindi and Hell's Kitchen canyon. Sights of Excursion dedicated to Malindi, with its flavors and colors typically African.The guide will take you through the old area known for its old world charm, spices and jewelry in semi-precious stones. Shopping Tour inside the "Arab" Malindi, one of the most fascinating areas known for its textiles, the local handicrafts made of wood or soapstone, batik and kikoi. Visit to the Akamba factory, better known as the factory of the wood, where during all today you can admire the direct processing of these works of art.At the end of tour to Malindi Town go on: The Hell’s Kitchen Marafa Canyon. With a guaranteed window seat, you can sit back and relax as you enjoy the incredible views. Marafa is a small village with conspicuous baobab trees. The village is called Marafa, but its proximity to the biodiversity-rich Dakatcha woodlands is not its most outstanding feature, It was originally a place characterized by sandstone, which as a result of the rains, has eroded over thousands of years, creating a canyon where pinnacles, ravines, spires and sinuous giant structures alternate creating a wonderful show. Hells Kitchen is a depression but the local traditional legend highly believed that there once lived a rich family in the 17th century. The family owned a large farm and livestock while the other families lived in poverty. The rich family didn’t support the local people in any way despite its richness. The rich family used milk from livestock for bathing and washing. This annoyed the Gods and curse extended to the rich family. The Gods punishment was a heavy torrential rain. The local people heard a strange sound in the night and were all surprised to see the rich family had vanished. The landscape is valued for its sacredness. The people around it go there to pray to the Gods if they have problems e.g rain, disease e.t.c and their problems are solved. Together with the guide you will walk within this natural canyon whose color varies during the day according to the inclination of the sun rays. After the walk accede to the "terrace" ready to wait, with cameras, for a marvelous sunset with the typical colors of Africa. After the completion of your tour, enjoy the worry-free transfer in a courtesy car back to your hotel.
Day Trip to Malindi and Watamu
Be picked up from your hotel in Mombasa by your guide. You will then be taken to Malindi to view the ancient buildings and attractions, namely the Jumaa mosque, village homes, shops and Palace. You will then be taken to experience the beauty of the Mida creek, 12 square miles of Mangrove forests. The creek makes an incredible transition from the coral reefs of the ocean with many wild birds inhabiting there; sandplover, egret, tern, whimbrel, curlew sandpiper and sanderling. You will then be transferred to visit to the remains of a Swahili town called Gedi. Here your guide will tell you about the history of the palace and tombs and the spectacular variety of trees including; combretum, tamarind, baobab, wild ficus and sterculia.You will break for lunch at Watamu. Visit to the Watamu Snake Farm where the largest collection of snakes in East Africa are found. Visit the Vasco da Gama pillar, one of the oldest European monuments in Africa where you will get the history of the pillar. Drive back to your hotel in Mombasa in the evening.