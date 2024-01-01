This eroded stone pillar capped with a serpentine form appears to keep guard over the periphery of the Ancient City of Petra. It acts as a useful landmark as the main trail from Qasr Al Bint splits just after Snake Monument with one branch leading towards Jebel Haroun and the other towards Sabra.
Snake Monument
The Ancient City
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.17 MILES
The spectacular sandstone city of Petra was built in the 3rd century BC by the Nabataeans, who carved palaces, temples, tombs, storerooms and stables from…
1.5 MILES
The 1.2km Siq, or canyon, with its narrow, vertical walls, is undeniably one of the highlights of Petra. The walk through this magical corridor, as it…
0.96 MILES
The most accessible of Petra’s High Places, this well-preserved site was built atop Jebel Madbah with drains to channel the blood of sacrificial animals…
1.45 MILES
Hidden high in the hills, the Monastery is one of the legendary monuments of Petra. Similar in design to the Treasury but far bigger (50m wide and 45m…
1.04 MILES
Originally built by the Nabataeans (not the Romans) more than 2000 years ago, the Theatre was chiselled out of rock, slicing through many caves and tombs…
27.22 MILES
The Dana Biosphere Reserve is the largest in Jordan and includes a variety of terrain, from sandstone cliffs more than 1700m high near Dana to a low point…
1.18 MILES
The most distinctive of the Royal Tombs is the Urn Tomb, recognisable by the enormous urn on top of the pediment. It was built in about AD 70 for King…
1.15 MILES
Downhill from the Theatre, the wadi widens to create a larger thoroughfare. To the right, the great massif of Jebel Al Khubtha looms over the valley…
Nearby The Ancient City attractions
0.12 MILES
Lining the steep banks of Wadi Thughra, tombs coddle almost the entire area of this vertical piece of rock.
0.61 MILES
Ruins of a 7th-century BC Edomite village.
0.66 MILES
Unexcavated tombs along the base of the eastern cliffs near the Edomite village lie off the beaten track making them a good place to explore in the…
0.77 MILES
This elegant tomb was named after the statue over the door.
0.77 MILES
Water here was channelled to pour out of the lion’s mouth from the rock face above – an example of Nabataean engineering at its most sophisticated. A…
0.81 MILES
One of the most striking monuments in Wadi Farasa, this tomb may have been used as a temple.
0.83 MILES
This hall was used for annual feasts to honour the dead placed in the Roman Soldier’s Tomb. The hall is unique in Petra because it has carved decoration…
0.88 MILES
This tomb has fine natural stone details.