Snake Monument

The Ancient City

This eroded stone pillar capped with a serpentine form appears to keep guard over the periphery of the Ancient City of Petra. It acts as a useful landmark as the main trail from Qasr Al Bint splits just after Snake Monument with one branch leading towards Jebel Haroun and the other towards Sabra.

    Petra

    2.17 MILES

    The spectacular sandstone city of Petra was built in the 3rd century BC by the Nabataeans, who carved palaces, temples, tombs, storerooms and stables from…

    Siq

    1.5 MILES

    The 1.2km Siq, or canyon, with its narrow, vertical walls, is undeniably one of the highlights of Petra. The walk through this magical corridor, as it…

    High Place of Sacrifice

    0.96 MILES

    The most accessible of Petra’s High Places, this well-preserved site was built atop Jebel Madbah with drains to channel the blood of sacrificial animals…

    Monastery

    1.45 MILES

    Hidden high in the hills, the Monastery is one of the legendary monuments of Petra. Similar in design to the Treasury but far bigger (50m wide and 45m…

    Theatre

    1.04 MILES

    Originally built by the Nabataeans (not the Romans) more than 2000 years ago, the Theatre was chiselled out of rock, slicing through many caves and tombs…

    Dana Biosphere Reserve

    27.22 MILES

    The Dana Biosphere Reserve is the largest in Jordan and includes a variety of terrain, from sandstone cliffs more than 1700m high near Dana to a low point…

    Urn Tomb

    1.18 MILES

    The most distinctive of the Royal Tombs is the Urn Tomb, recognisable by the enormous urn on top of the pediment. It was built in about AD 70 for King…

    Royal Tombs

    1.15 MILES

    Downhill from the Theatre, the wadi widens to create a larger thoroughfare. To the right, the great massif of Jebel Al Khubtha looms over the valley…

1. Ath Thughra Ruins

0.12 MILES

Lining the steep banks of Wadi Thughra, tombs coddle almost the entire area of this vertical piece of rock.

3. Tombs

0.66 MILES

Unexcavated tombs along the base of the eastern cliffs near the Edomite village lie off the beaten track making them a good place to explore in the…

5. Lion Monument

0.77 MILES

Water here was channelled to pour out of the lion’s mouth from the rock face above – an example of Nabataean engineering at its most sophisticated. A…

6. Garden Tomb

0.81 MILES

One of the most striking monuments in Wadi Farasa, this tomb may have been used as a temple.

7. Garden Triclinium

0.83 MILES

This hall was used for annual feasts to honour the dead placed in the Roman Soldier’s Tomb. The hall is unique in Petra because it has carved decoration…