Salt Handicraft Training Centre

Visitors can watch weaving, pottery, mosaics and other handicrafts being made at this women’s cooperative, 3km out of town in Nageb Al Daboor district. The centre specialises in both training and production and has a showroom displaying the finished products. A taxi here costs JD1.500 from the centre; ask for the Balkhar Islamic School (Bejanib Maddaris Al Balkhar Al Islamiy). The turn-off is at a set of traffic lights by a bridge, 2km from Salt along the road to Amman.