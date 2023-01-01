Salt Archaeological Museum

This delightful little museum is located in a well-restored Ottoman-era building and covers the history of the Jordan Valley area with excellent information boards in English. The downstairs rooms focus on glass and pottery (some dating back 5000 years) from the Roman, Byzantine and Islamic eras, mostly from around Salt but also from Deir Alla and Tell Nimrin. Upstairs are some examples of local traditional dress, displays on farming activities and mosaic fragments from churches around Salt.