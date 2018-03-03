Welcome to Central Jordan
Madaba, with mosaic-decorated churches reflecting its rich Christian heritage, is the perfect base for exploring the area. From here you can visit the castles of Karak and Shobak, and the spot where it's said Moses first saw the Promised Land at Mt Nebo. You're also just a short hop from Amman and the Dead Sea.
The Dana Biosphere Reserve is one of Jordan's best natural areas, with ample opportunities to hike, camp, birdwatch and otherwise get close to nature. It’s easy to engage with both town and country in a region that's still surprisingly off the beaten track for most visitors.
Top experiences in Central Jordan
Recent articles
Central Jordan activities
Egypt & Jordan Adventure
A wide-ranging adventure showcasing the region’s natural wonders and fascinating cultures, offering the perfect combination of guided excursions and free time to explore at your own pace. Our expert local leaders will share with you the archaeological and historical secrets of the ancient sites of Petra, Luxor, and the Great Pyramids of Giza. Whether it’s haggling in Cairo’s bustling bazaars or snapping a desert sunset, Egypt and Jordan will be etched into your memory like a hieroglyph.