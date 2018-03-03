The King's Highway runs down the spine of Jordan's central highlands, bisected by the mighty canyon of Wadi Mujib. With panoramic sites of biblical importance, exquisite Roman mosaics and well-preserved Crusader castles, there's something fascinating to see along the entire length of this central region.

Read More

Madaba, with mosaic-decorated churches reflecting its rich Christian heritage, is the perfect base for exploring the area. From here you can visit the castles of Karak and Shobak, and the spot where it's said Moses first saw the Promised Land at Mt Nebo. You're also just a short hop from Amman and the Dead Sea.

The Dana Biosphere Reserve is one of Jordan's best natural areas, with ample opportunities to hike, camp, birdwatch and otherwise get close to nature. It’s easy to engage with both town and country in a region that's still surprisingly off the beaten track for most visitors.

Read Less