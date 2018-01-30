Welcome to Wadi Musa
Wadi Musa’s fortunes depend almost entirely on tourism. Dozens of new hotels were hastily erected in the late 1990s (after the peace treaty with Israel), often with no aesthetic or social sensitivity. Many locals bought into the new opportunities that mass tourism offered only to be stung in the tourism slumps that have followed hostilities among Jordan's neighbours. A moratorium on hotel building remains in place in an effort to curb rampant expansion and to shift the focus to improving services rather than simply ‘packing them in’ – a strategy that has largely worked in a town that takes its custodianship of Petra seriously.
Food and drink
-
Al Saraya RestaurantInternational
-
Al QantarahJordanian
-
Oriental RestaurantJordanian
-
Red Cave RestaurantJordanian
-
Petra Magic RestaurantBarbecue
-
Zawaya RestaurantInternational
-
Sandstone RestaurantJordanian
-
Beit Al Barakah RestaurantCafe
-
Al Afandi RestaurantMiddle Eastern
-
Bin Bukhara RestaurantKebab
Private 2 Day Tour of Petra from Amman
Your journey starts at 12pm with a pick up at your hotel from your host. The drive to Petra is a 3 hour drive south. You will be driven in an air-conditioned, modern vehicle, and en route you will have a chance to stop for a snack, along the way. In Wadi Musa, your driver will assist with your hotel check-in at Petra that night. The tour of Petra starts at 8:30pm sharp and is advised to be at the meeting location 15 minutes prior. You will be met by your group leader to take you through the Siq to the Treasury, both of which are lit with more than 1,000 candles. Once you arrive to the Treasury in, your group leader will direct you to the Treasury to relax and enjoy traditional Jordanian music while enjoying a hot cup of tea. Your guide will also share the story about Petra and the Nabataeans civilization, before walking back down the Siq and returning to your Petra hotel for the night. You will be staying in a 3 star hotel of your choice are family run boutique business with great service. The next morning after breakfast, you will experience Petra by day. Your driver will meet you in the morning, with an 8am departure to arrange your tour. At the ticket window, be sure to visit the newly renovated Petra Museum included in your ticket price. Thousands of years of history housed in the new modern museum. You will also see the remains of this kingdom, including the royal tombs, an obelisk, the Treasury, streets, temples, a theater, and a monastery. In Petra, there a plenty of eateries for a snack or to have lunch. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and a sun hat. Once you are ready to return back to Amman, your driver will be waiting for you at the agreed upon location for your transfer back to the capital.
3-Hour 4x4 Safari in Little Petra
You will be picked up from your hotel or camp in Wadi Musa (Petra), then get ready for one of the best rides of your life during a 3 hour 4x4 safari. A short way along is Petra’s best views, a breathtaking sweep over the central valley of the ancient city, with many of the monuments in view, dwarfed by the mountains. In the beginning, we will drive about 10 minutes to reach Al Wu'ayra Fort which is located in Wadi Musa, 1 km north of the main entrance of Petra. The fort was built during the reign of Baldwin I (1115 – 1118 AD) during the Crusades. Next, we will continue the drive and enjoy the view of Petra mountains along the northern way to Little Petra, passing a Bedouin village before we drive-off road from Kharubat Al Fajah and navigate deeper into Little Petra. Here, we will explore more of the landscape before reaching a Neolithic village dated (7200 BC – 6500 BC) which makes it one of the first settled villages in human history. During that time, the settlement burned down and was rebuild. After its reconstruction, it was only inhabited for a short while, before being totally abandoned. Remains of the houses and a retaining wall are still visible today. They are remnants of one of the first transitions from semi-settled nomads to settled villagers and the start of an agrarian economy. We then continue driving through the mountains to reach Beir Al Aris, which is considered one of the most amazing examples of Nabataean water systems. The huge well collected water during the rainy season. It was so well built, that it is still in use today and the locals use the water for irrigating their crops. Next, we drive to Siq Al Bard and visit the ancient caves there which were used as caravans stations for the traders who used to pass through Petra. Here we will also explore one of the caves containing one of the best fresco paintings in the region. About this time, the day is drawing to a close so we will drive higher into the mountains of Little Petra where we will reach a nice spot to view one of the most stunning sunsets in the world while enjoying tea over the fire along with a light snack. Afterwards, you will be returned to your hotel or camp in Wadi Musa
2-Day Petra, Madaba, Karak Castle Tour from Amman
Day 1: Amman - Petra Through King's Highway - Madaba - Karak Castle - Little Petra - Wadi MusaYou will be picked up from Amman at 8am in an air-conditioned vehicle with a driver. Passing through the King's Highway and travel onward to Wadi Musa, the nearest town to the archaeological site of Petra, stopping at different places on the way. Start from Madaba city and visit St. George's Greek Orthodox Church (church map) and martyrs churches. You will then be taken to Karak Castle, the Middle East's second largest castle, through Wadi Al-Mujib to Little Petra. You will then be dropped off at your hotel in Wadi Musa.Overnight at 3-star hotel in Wadi Musa Day 2: Petra (Self-Guided) - Amman (B)After your included breakfast, you'll be picked up from your hotel at 7am to head out for a self-guided day in Petra. You will have nine hours of exploring time inside Petra itself; many people choose to visit the treasury, monastery, the high area of Sacrifice and sites in between. You will be picked back up at 4pm at your original departure point, and driven to your original hotel in Amman.
2-Day Petra, Little Petra and Dana Nature Reserve Tour From Amman
Day 1: Amman - Petra - Dana and Al-Mujib Nature Reserves - Little Petra - Wadi MusaYou will be picked up from Amman at 8am, passing through the desert highway toward Wadi Musa, the closest town of the Petra archaeological site, stopping at different places on the way. You will visit Dana Nature Reserve and view the amazing scenery of the reserve. Next, you will see Shobak Castle (Crusader castle - known as Montreal as well), and then visit Little Petra. Finally, you will be dropped off at your hotel in Wadi Musa at 4pm for an overnight stay.Overnight at 3-star hotel in Wadi MusaDay 2- Wadi Musa - Petra (Self Guided) - Amman (B)After breakfast the next day, you will be picked up from your hotel at 7am, and head out for a self-guided day in Petra. You will have nine hours of exploring time inside Petra itself; many people choose to visit the treasury, monastery, the high area of Sacrifice and sites in between. You will be picked back up at 4pm at your original departure point, and driven to your original hotel, concluding the tour.
Egypt & Jordan Adventure
A wide-ranging adventure showcasing the region’s natural wonders and fascinating cultures, offering the perfect combination of guided excursions and free time to explore at your own pace. Our expert local leaders will share with you the archaeological and historical secrets of the ancient sites of Petra, Luxor, and the Great Pyramids of Giza. Whether it’s haggling in Cairo’s bustling bazaars or snapping a desert sunset, Egypt and Jordan will be etched into your memory like a hieroglyph.
Jordan Multisport
Jordan is famed for its ancient past but its present is pretty darn compelling, too. The natural and man-made wonders of Petra and Wadi Rum have been drawing travellers here for ages, but the rough-hewn grandeur of Jordan has remained a secret known only to the boldest of thrill-seekers. Trek the rocky hills to isolated villages along the trails near Ajloun, hike down canyons towards the Dead Sea, and discover the Dana Biosphere Reserve. See for yourself why Jordan is a secret we just couldn’t keep to ourselves any longer.